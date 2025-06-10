Alex Freeman Injury: Heading out with NT

Freeman has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Freeman is an undisputed starter in the backline for Orlando and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Freeman will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Colorado and could also be out for the matches against St. Louis, Cincinnati and Charlotte if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson will take on a larger role at right-back for Orlando.