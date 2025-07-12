Alex Freeman News: Back with Orlando

Freeman (not injury related) had two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Freeman returned to Orlando after serving time with the USMNT at the Gold Cup. He is having a solid first full season with Orlando, recording four goals with an assist in 18 MLS appearances, making 30 chances with 29 tackles (18 won) and 65 clearances, producing both offensively and defensively.