Meret has agreed to a new contract until 2027, Napoli announced.

Meret put pen to paper late, as he has often done, but he'll continue at Napoli, where he first arrived in 2018. He'll likely have a better deputy next season, as Alex Scuffet wasn't retained after his loan spell. He kept 16 clean sheets and allowed 25 goals in 34 matches in 2025/2026.