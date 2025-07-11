Alex Padilla News: Returning to Athletic Club

Padilla has returned to Athletic Club after his loan at Pumas UNAM was cut short, his parent club announced Friday.

Padilla finished his first campaign in Mexico with 28 saves, 20 goals against and two clean sheets throughout 12 league matches. Additionally, he stopped 10 shots and conceded six times in six CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances. He's expected to operate as Unai Simon's backup at Athletic Club following the departure of Julen Agirrezabala, who signed with Valencia.