Alex Scott Injury: Suffers knee injury

Scott couldn't make it to the break in Saturday's final of the U21 EURO Championship after suffering an apparent knee injury, according to reports. This is a big blow for the midfielder since it comes just a few weeks after he suffered a broken jaw and had to wear a mask during the final. Scott will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his knee injury and whether he will have to miss some time. He will hope to return fit for pre-season with the Cherries as he looks to boost his minutes next season in midfield, while bringing competition to likely starters such as Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie.