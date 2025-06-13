Menu
Alex Scott News: Full go after broken jaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Scott started and went 84 minutes in Thursday's win with the England U21s, his first significant minutes since breaking his jaw last month.

Scott returned rather quickly to the pitch after breaking his jaw and even managed to play off the bench in the season finale with a mask. With another year under his belt, he'll look to boost his minutes in the new campaign, having appeared in 43 league matches the last two seasons but only 19 starts. The question is where he fits with Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie locked into starting roles, at least for now.

Alex Scott
AFC Bournemouth
