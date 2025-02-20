Alexandre Lacazette News: Scores as substitute

Lacazette scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Montpellier.

Lacazette subbed on in the second half and scored in the 73rd minute to seal the deal with his 10th goal on the season. The forward could not do much other than that during his 20 minutes in the field. That was his 26th appearance (19 starts) in 2024-25.