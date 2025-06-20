Alexandre Oukidja News: Leaves FC Metz
Oukidja is departing Metz as a free agent, the club announced.
Oukidja played 211 games across all competitions for the Grenats, making him the third-most capped goalkeeper in the club's history. He helped Metz win Ligue 2 in 2018/19 with 19 clean sheets in 38 matches and repeated the feat in 2022/23 with 16 clean sheets in 34 games. He also contributed to two top-flight survival campaigns and was part of Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad. Oukidja is now set for free agency and can sign in the club of his choice.
Alexandre Oukidja
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now