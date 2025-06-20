Alexandre Oukidja News: Leaves FC Metz

Oukidja is departing Metz as a free agent, the club announced.

Oukidja played 211 games across all competitions for the Grenats, making him the third-most capped goalkeeper in the club's history. He helped Metz win Ligue 2 in 2018/19 with 19 clean sheets in 38 matches and repeated the feat in 2022/23 with 16 clean sheets in 34 games. He also contributed to two top-flight survival campaigns and was part of Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad. Oukidja is now set for free agency and can sign in the club of his choice.