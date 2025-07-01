Alexandros Katranis News: Assists in road draw

Katranis assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Katranis created Johnny Russell's opener just before halftime with his third assist in the season. The left-back also had a good defensive outing, co-leading Salt Lake in tackles. That was his 14th start in 17 overall appearances in 2025.