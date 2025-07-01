Menu
Alexandros Katranis News: Assists in road draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Katranis assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Katranis created Johnny Russell's opener just before halftime with his third assist in the season. The left-back also had a good defensive outing, co-leading Salt Lake in tackles. That was his 14th start in 17 overall appearances in 2025.

Alexandros Katranis
Real Salt Lake
