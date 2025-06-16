Alexandros Katranis News: Picks up assist in win

Katranis assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Katranis tallied his second assist of the season, as he set up Zavier Gozo for a shot from the center of the box in the 77th minute of play. Katranis also accounted for a total of three chances created, tying his season high for the fourth time on the year. Additionally, this was the fourth time this season that he completed at least 30 passes.