Alexi Koum News: Joins Valenciennes on loan

Koum is joining Valenciennes on loan from Marseille for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Koum featured in only one Ligue 1 game for Marseille in 2024/25 while playing 17 games with the reserves. The left-back is joining Valenciennes on loan for the 2025/26 season with the aim of gaining experience and more playing time to develop his potential at just 19 years old.