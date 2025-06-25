Alexis Gutierrez News: Transfers to America

Gutierrez is heading to Club America after leaving Cruz Azul prior to the Apertura 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Gutierrez racked up five goals and seven assists across 86 league appearances for the Cementeros. He took part in most games over the last two years but lost playing time in the recent Clausura campaign. His passing and playmaking skills could be useful for an Azulcrema side that prioritizes ball possession. However, he's unlikely to take a starting midfield role from Alvaro Fidalgo and Erick Sanchez, so he may be used as a substitute or challenge Brian Rodriguez in a more advanced position.