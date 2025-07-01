Alexis Mirbach News: Signs with FC Nantes

Mirbach has signed a contract with FC Nantes until 2028, the club announced.

Mirbach is departing his former club FC Metz, where he was the undisputed starting goalie of the reserve team during the 2023/24 season. Mirbach is a France international since the U17 level and already has three caps with the U20s. He will look to gain experience and bring competition to the goalkeeper spot in the coming seasons.