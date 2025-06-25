Alexis Saelemaekers News: Heading back to Milan

Saelemaekers is returning to Milan after his time at Roma and will likely stay under new coach Massimiliano Allegri, Mediaset reported.

Saelemaekers was one of Roma's top performers last season, but they didn't have an option to buy, and the two teams couldn't agree on a fee, also because Milan might decide to keep him with a new boss at the helm. He had a career year and posted 7 goals, four assists, 27 shots (13 on target) and 67 crosses (15 accurate) in 29 appearances (20 starts).