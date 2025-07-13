Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Vega headshot

Alexis Vega News: Assist to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Vega assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Club Necaxa.

Expectations are high out of Vega, who broke out during the 2024-25 Mexico Liga MX by logging 16 goals and 14 assists for a 30 G/A, with all tallies being his career highs. At minimum, he is expected to maintain excellent form, and the forward is off to a great start thanks to his assist Saturday.

Alexis Vega
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now