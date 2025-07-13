Alexis Vega News: Assist to begin season

Vega assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Club Necaxa.

Expectations are high out of Vega, who broke out during the 2024-25 Mexico Liga MX by logging 16 goals and 14 assists for a 30 G/A, with all tallies being his career highs. At minimum, he is expected to maintain excellent form, and the forward is off to a great start thanks to his assist Saturday.