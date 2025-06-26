Alfie Gilchrist News: Returning to Chelsea
Gilchrist made 31 appearances for Sheffield United between the Championship and the FA Cup during the 2024/25 season.
Gilchrist signed a contract extension with Chelsea in 2024 that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 campaign. However, with one year left on his current deal and no prospects of him being a first-team player any time soon, his chances of leaving Chelsea permanently are quite high. Teams in the Championship are believed to be interested in signing the defender.
