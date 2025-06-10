Alfonso Gonzalez News: Offensive catalyst

Gonzalez appeared in 26 matches, with 14 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Gonzalez took on a notable profile with the club in 2024, raking up a total of 1372 minutes played, with seven goal contributions and 24 chances created. He earned more playing time as the season went on and started in nine of his final 11 appearances. His ability to spark the offense should allow him to continue building on a consistent role.