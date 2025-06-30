Alfonso Gonzalez News: Set for free agency

Gonzalez is departing Celta Vigo after one season in the senior squad, the club announced.

Gonzalez is set for free agency after departing Celta Vigo at the end of his contract and spending one season with the senior squad. During the 2024/25 season, he featured in 26 games, scored five goals and provided two assists. Gonzalez is now free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.