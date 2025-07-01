Alfonso Gonzalez News: Signs with Sevilla

Gonzalez has signed a contract with Sevilla until 2028, his new club announced.

Gonzalez made 26 appearances for Celta during the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists. The left-footed winger, who can also operate on the right, earned a spot in the first team after a strong 2023/24 season with the reserves. His consistent end product and versatility will offer Sevilla another attacking option out wide heading into the 2025/26 season.