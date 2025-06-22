Ali Ahmed Injury: Forced off injured

Ahmed (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Curacao, according to Canadian Soccer Daily.

Ahmed entered the pitch in the 56th minute and stayed less than 15 minutes, as he got hurt and was forced off due to injury in the 70th minute. Ahmed will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss upcoming games in the Gold Cup. His next chance to feature will come on Tuesday against El Salvador.