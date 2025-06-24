Ali Ahmed Injury: Returns to Vancouver injured

Ahmed suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Curacao and is now heading back to Vancouver for further evaluation, the club announced.

Ahmed will be assessed in the coming days in Vancouver after suffering an ankle injury that forced him off Saturday's game and will make him miss the remainder of the Gold Cup. His timeline to return remains blurry at the moment and will depend on the results. There is no doubt he will likely be too short for the next two games against San Diego and LAFC, respectively on Wednesday and Sunday, making his first possible availability July 4 against LA Galaxy depending on his recovery. That said, Ahmed started only two of his last six appearances with the Whitecaps, therefore his absence will not impact the starting XI.