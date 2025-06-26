Ali Ahmed Injury: Will miss six to eight weeks

Ahmed (ankle) is set to miss six to eight weeks due to injury, Sarita Patel reports.

Ahmed returned from international duty with Canada injured after picking up an ankle issue in Saturday's draw against Curacao. After further examinations in Vancouver, it was revealed the problem was quite serious and he is expected to miss up to two months to recover from it. That said, Ahmed started only two of his last six appearances with the Whitecaps, therefore his absence will not impact the starting XI.