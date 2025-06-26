Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ali Ahmed headshot

Ali Ahmed Injury: Will miss six to eight weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Ahmed (ankle) is set to miss six to eight weeks due to injury, Sarita Patel reports.

Ahmed returned from international duty with Canada injured after picking up an ankle issue in Saturday's draw against Curacao. After further examinations in Vancouver, it was revealed the problem was quite serious and he is expected to miss up to two months to recover from it. That said, Ahmed started only two of his last six appearances with the Whitecaps, therefore his absence will not impact the starting XI.

Ali Ahmed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now