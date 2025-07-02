Alidu Seidu Injury: Reintegrating squad gradually

Seidu is working intensively and progressing well in his rehabilitation of his ACL tear and is progressively reintegrating the squad, the club announced.

Seidu suffered an ACL tear back in November and has since been recovering and rehabilitating from his injury. Seidu is a hard worker and is gradually integrating into squad training again, raising hopes about a return, likely during the pre-season under new coach Habib Beye, who will have his first full season on the Stade Rennais bench after arriving in the middle of last season. If fully fit, Seidu should be a contender to start in the backline of the Bretons.