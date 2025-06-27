Aljaz Ivacic News: Allows three against Nashville
Ivacic registered three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Nashville SC.
Ivacic made three saves but still struggled Wednesday, allowing a rough three goals in the loss. This makes it two straight games without a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at seven this campaign. He will hope to see his eighth when facing Colorado on Saturday, as he has already bested last season's total of four clean sheets in eight fewer appearances.
