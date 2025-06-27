Menu
Aljaz Ivacic News: Allows three against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Ivacic registered three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Nashville SC.

Ivacic made three saves but still struggled Wednesday, allowing a rough three goals in the loss. This makes it two straight games without a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at seven this campaign. He will hope to see his eighth when facing Colorado on Saturday, as he has already bested last season's total of four clean sheets in eight fewer appearances.

Aljaz Ivacic
New England Revolution
