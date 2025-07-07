Aljaz Ivacic News: Allows two in loss

Ivacic made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Portland.

Ivacic got beaten once each half and, for different reasons, couldn't do much better in either play. The goalkeeper did a nice job during the rest of the contest, though, and was one of the biggest reasons why his side remained in contention. However, despite his important stops, Ivacic has now eight goals allowed over the last three starts, numbers that definitely don't scream fantasy stud, and Wednesday's clash against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami could be another rough day for him.