Aljaz Ivacic News: Concedes three with one save
Ivacic registered one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.
Ivacic conceded three goals in back-to-back games, and this made it four matches where he has conceded three or more goals in 18 starts this season. He is now also three games without a clean sheet. He has kept a total of seven clean sheets this season, already bettering his four from last year.
