Allen Obando Injury: Absent from training Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Obando was absent from training Friday and his status for Saturday's game against Nashville SC is uncertain, according to Inter Miami reporter Franco Panizo.

Obando doesn't play regularly for Inter Miami, so his potential absence here shouldn't be much of an issue. If he's available, he's likely headed for a bench role behind Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende in the attack.

Allen Obando
Inter Miami CF
