Allen Obando Injury: Questionable to face Nashville
Obando (hamstring) is questiuonable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.
Obando is going to be a late call after he was absent from training Friday, as the forward is dealing with a hamstring injury. This will be something to watch but won't be a major absence if he cannot play, only starting once in his six appearacnes this season.
