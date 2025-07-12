Menu
Allen Obando headshot

Allen Obando Injury: Questionable to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Obando (hamstring) is questiuonable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Obando is going to be a late call after he was absent from training Friday, as the forward is dealing with a hamstring injury. This will be something to watch but won't be a major absence if he cannot play, only starting once in his six appearacnes this season.

Allen Obando
Inter Miami CF
