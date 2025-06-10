Alois Confais News: Departs Le Havre

Confais is departing La Havre for free agency, according to his former club.

Confias is not going to remain with Le Havre for another season, with the midfielder announced to depart for free agency. This comes after only one appearance in the 2024/25 season, appearing for two minutes off the bench. He hasn't had much time for the club since they made it to Ligue 1 and is likely to sign with a lower-level club.