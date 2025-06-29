Alonso Coello News: Opens scoring with set-piece strike

Coello scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Portland Timbers.

Coello opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a well-taken free kick, curling the ball into the bottom left corner from just outside the box. He also put in a solid shift defensively, recovering possession multiple times in midfield and setting new season highs with seven tackles, four chances created, and nine corners. The goal was his first of the campaign and gave Toronto the early lift they needed.