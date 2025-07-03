Alonso Martinez News: Starting versus Toronto

Martinez (not injury related) is in the starting XI for Thursday's clash with Toronto.

Martinez returned from international duty in time to get the nod as a center-forward in Thursday's matchup. His inclusion means that Mounsef Bakrar is back on the bench and will see his playing time reduced in upcoming fixtures. Martinez is in good form after tallying three goals and three assists over his last five international appearances for Costa Rica. He's also his club's joint-top scorer with eight goals and has taken all of the team's five penalty kicks this year.