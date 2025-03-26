Alphonso Davies Injury: Suffers cruciate ligament tear

Davies was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee after returning from the Canadian national team and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He will be out for several months, the club announced.

Davies suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee and will be out for about six months. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday to begin his recovery process. This is a significant blow for the team, as the Canadian is an important starter in the backline. Raphael Guerreiro and Hiroki Ito will be the ones taking on larger roles as the left-backs for the rest of the season.