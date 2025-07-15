Alvaro Angulo News: Transfers to Pumas

Angulo will now play for Pumas following a move from Argentinian side Independiente, the club announced Tuesday.

Angulo is aiming to take over the left-back spot of a squad that recently parted ways with former starter Robert Ergas. The Colombian has great attacking upside along with ground duel strenth, and he's already well-known by manager Efrain Juarez, who coached him at Atletico Nacional. On the other hand, he could struggle in terms of discipline and may not be trusted for consistent clean sheets. Over his last few months in Argentina, he tallied four goals in 22 matches played considering all competitions.