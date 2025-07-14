Alvaro Carreras News: Signs with Real Madrid
Carreras has completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Benfica, according to his new club.
Carreras is making a major move in his career, with the midfielder returning to his academy club and inking a six-year deal with Real Madrid. He comes into the club with decent experience across Europe, even having earned a few UCL appearances despite being only 22 years of age. He will likely be far from a starting spot in the Madrid squad but should be a solid depth option to start, likely to develop a larger role down the road.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now