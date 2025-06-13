Alvaro Garcia News: Nine goal contributions

Garcia recorded four goals and five assists across 36 appearances (28 starts) in LaLiga.

Garcia failed to reach double-digit goal contributions for the second consecutive season, as he achieved that mark in both 2021/22 and 2022/23, but he remains a regular for Rayo. Even though the 28 starts mark the lowest he's made in his last four seasons, he once again racked up more than 30 league appearances. He should remain a regular option in Rayo's attacking midfield in 2025/26.