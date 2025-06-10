Alvaro Odriozola News: Injuries lead to two appearances

Odriozola appeared in two matches off the bench in La Liga.

Odriozola saw much of his season from the sidelines after multiple injuries hindered his season. He would deal with issues throughout most of the campaign, leading to a minimal two appearances in league play. He has only seen minimal time with the club in his past two seasons with them, leaving his future in a bit of a limbo, as an exit out could be on the table, but he remains on contract until 2029. That said, he could move elsewhere to see more time, although that is up in the air.