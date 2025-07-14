Alvaro Tejero News: No longer with Espanyol

Tejero and Espanyol have reached an agreement to terminate his contract.

Tejero is seeing the end of his time with Espanyol despite another year on his contract, with the club and player deciding to terminate the remaining year. This comes after he saw a decent role in the 2024/25 season, starting in 13 of his 28 appearances while earning one goal and four assists. That said, he should have a decent chance of finding a new club pretty quickly, at only age 28.