Alvaro Valles News: Signs with Betis

Valles has signed a contract with Betis until 2030 after staying several months without a club following his departure from Las Palmas, his new club announced.

Valles stayed several months without a club after departing Las Palmas in February but ultimately signed a contract for the next five seasons with Betis, with whom he has been in direct contact since the winter according to reports. This is great news for both the goalkeeper and the club, as he was one of the best between the posts during the 2023-24 season, securing eight clean sheets and making 113 saves in 37 appearances. Valles is likely signing to be the number one goalie next season or at least compete heavily for the spot.