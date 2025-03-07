Amadou Onana Injury: Nearing return

Onana (hamstring) is getting closer to a return, according to manager Unai Emery. "Barkley is out, not available for tomorrow, Onana is starting to work with the team and is close to being with us as well."

Onana is getting closer to a full return from injury, but likely isn't fit for Saturday's clash. The midfielder could be targeting a return for the second leg against Club Brugge in the Champions League. That European match would be his last chance to return before the March international break.