Amadou Onana headshot

Amadou Onana Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Onana (hamstring) remains out for Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town, according to manager Unai Emery. "Still out for tomorrow are Cash, Pau, Konsa, Onana and Barkley,"

Onana was working in individual training at the end of January, and the fact he hasn't really progressed past that point indicates that he is in fact suffering from a serious hamstring issue. Onana will be a heavy doubt for a Wednesday clash with Liverpool.

Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
