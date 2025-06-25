Amario Cozier-Duberry News: Loan over

Cozier-Duberry has returned to Brighton from his loan with Blackburn.

Cozier-Duberry is back from his time with Blackburn after a season, having spent the campaign on loan with the club. He would earn 24 appearances and one assist in his time with the team, an okay season for the midfielder. He will be likely to head out on another loan, although he will hope to try to break into the Seagull's first team.