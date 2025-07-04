Menu
Amin Sarr News: Completes permanent transfer

July 4, 2025

Sarr has completed a permanent transfer from Lyon to Hellas Verona, his former club announced Friday.

Sarr spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Verona, recording four goals and one assist across 32 Serie A appearances (25 starts). The Italian club triggered the option to keep Sarr around for the long term, and he figures to remain a regular starter for the Italian club for the upcoming campaign.

