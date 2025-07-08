Amine Bassi News: Assists in road win

Bassi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Bassi created Lawrence Ennali's goal in the first half with his second assist in the season. The midfielder also led his side in crosses during the match. He did receive his second yellow card as well, though.