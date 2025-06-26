Amine Bassi News: Creates three chances as substitute

Bassi had three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota United.

Bassi registered team-high totals of accurate crosses and chances created despite playing just 28 minutes during the loss. The attacking midfielder has lost his status as a regular starter, appearing in only one of the last four lineups. On the other hand, he has gained set pieces in the absence of Jack McGlynn, who will remain out until the USMNT is eliminated from the Gold Cup.