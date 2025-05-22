Amine Gouiri News: Attacking threat in two clubs

Gouiri contributed 13 goals and five assists across 33 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Gouiri had a difficult start to the 2024-25 campaign with Rennes scoring only three goals in 19 appearances before signing with Marseille and becoming a sensational player with 10 goals and three assists in just 14 appearances beating old records from Didier Drogba. His ability to both score and assist highlighted his versatility in the attacking third. His agility and vision allowed him to be a constant threat to opposing defenses and help Marseille qualify for the next Champions League. As he continues to develop Gouiri is poised to become one of Europe's premier attackers as OM Sporting Director Medhi Benatia compares him to Karim Benzema already.