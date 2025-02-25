Amir Rrahmani News: Woeful mistake spoils performance

Rrahmani registered an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Como.

Rrahmani actually had a solid defensive performance against Como on Sunday, but a crucial error spoiled his display. In 90 minutes played, the center back won six of his nine duels, made two interceptions, and cleared the ball five times. However, he also scored an own goal in the seventh minute that could prove to be costly in Napoli's title charge. He has the chance for ultimate redemption this Saturday though, as Napoli host Inter Milan who lead them by just a single point for first in the Serie A table.