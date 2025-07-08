Anders Dreyer News: Assists in home loss
Dreyer assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Houston Dynamo.
Dreyer created San Diego's third goal in the second half with his 13th assist in the season. The midfielder also led his side in crosses and chances created during the match. He started in all their games in 2025 so far.
