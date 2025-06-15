Anders Dreyer News: Involved in three goals Saturday

Dreyer scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win against Minnesota United.

Dreyer scored a stunning goal from the halfway line in the 11th minute, converted a spot kick in the 66th, and provided a cross that was headed into the net by Milan Iloski in the 75th of the victory. This fine performance solidifies the Dane's status as one of the best attackers in the competition, with his 16 goals or assists leading the MLS in 2025. Additionally, he has recorded multiple shots and crosses for 10 league games in a row while retaining consistent set-piece tasks over that period.