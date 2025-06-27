Anders Dreyer News: Three assists in victory

Dreyer assisted thrice to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 5-3 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Dreyer assisted San Diego's second, third and fourth goals Wednesday as they earned a 5-3 victory over Vancouver. Over his 90 minute shift, the midfielder created four chances and contributed one tackle (one won) to the team's defensive effort. The performance continues Dreyer's scorching run of form that has produced two goals and six assists over his last five appearances (five starts).