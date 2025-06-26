Anderson Julio Injury: Forced off injured

Julio (undisclosed) was forced off in the extra time of the first half of Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against San Jose due to an apparent injury.

Julio couldn't make it to the break in Wednesday's game after suffering an apparent injury. The forward will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss time. Julio has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for Dallas and would need to be replaced if the injury proves serious, with Bernard Kamungo likely stepping in until his return.